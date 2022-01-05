Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $18.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 5,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

