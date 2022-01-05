Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,081.55 or 1.00051279 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

