Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

