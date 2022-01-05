Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on WKRCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

