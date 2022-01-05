Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 193.0% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.3507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

