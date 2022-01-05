Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Tops $5.07 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $73.01 million and $5.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,202,296 coins and its circulating supply is 78,481,264 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

