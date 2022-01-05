Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $887,020.88

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $887,020.88 and approximately $71,544.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $189.78 or 0.00408253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003878 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

