Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,687 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

