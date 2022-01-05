Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $199.00.

1/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $177.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.49. 2,951,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

