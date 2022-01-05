Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genfit (GNFT)

Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2021 – Genfit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

12/30/2021 – Genfit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

12/23/2021 – Genfit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

12/20/2021 – Genfit was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Genfit was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “buy” rating.

Genfit stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,314. Genfit SA has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

