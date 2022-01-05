Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEICY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

