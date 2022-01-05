Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEICY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

