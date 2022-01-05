Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after buying an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

