WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

WSBC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 566,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

