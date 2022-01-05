Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.