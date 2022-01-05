Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.