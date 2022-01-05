Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,639. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $97,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

