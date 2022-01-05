Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.11

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 1337965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.