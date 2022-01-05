Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

