WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WestRock by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WestRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

