Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WARFY opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

