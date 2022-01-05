William D. Waddill Sells 4,500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ARWR stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 867,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
