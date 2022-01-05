William D. Waddill Sells 4,500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARWR stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 867,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

