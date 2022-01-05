William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Trading Up 2.9%

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

