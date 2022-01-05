Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $15.07 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $15.07 or 0.00032589 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $33.43 million and $2.61 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,343,252 coins and its circulating supply is 2,218,252 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

