Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.
In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.