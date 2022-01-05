Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.