Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.62.

NYSE WIT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.