WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.96

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.96 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

