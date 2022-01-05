WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.96

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.96 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

