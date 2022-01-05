Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $111.77

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.77, but opened at $116.75. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $114.98, with a volume of 4,913 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

