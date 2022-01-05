Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,460.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,438.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

