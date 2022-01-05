Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $57.70. Approximately 9,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 220,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.