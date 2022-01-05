WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$209.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$209.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.08.

WSP stock traded down C$1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$179.46. 66,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,939. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$161.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

