Xion Finance (XGT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,732.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $446,865.22 and approximately $1,732.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,859,965 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.