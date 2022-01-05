Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 28.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $417.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.07 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

