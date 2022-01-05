Xponance Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

