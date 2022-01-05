Xponance Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

