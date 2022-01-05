Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

SMG stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.