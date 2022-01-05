Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

