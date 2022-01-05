Xponance Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $358.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.64 and a 200 day moving average of $396.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

