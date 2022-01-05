Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 102,783 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

