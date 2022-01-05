XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $198,841.63 and $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

