Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.87. 321,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 114,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $4,212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period.

