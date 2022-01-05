Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of YMAB opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 144,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

