Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.66

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $20.37. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 983 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

