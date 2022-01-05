Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.66

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $20.37. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 983 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on YZCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

