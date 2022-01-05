Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post $271.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.70 million. Yelp reported sales of $233.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99. Yelp has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.