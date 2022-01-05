Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce sales of $95.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $95.31 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $359.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $65.94 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

