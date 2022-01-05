Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

CMI traded up $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.78. 51,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,346. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average of $231.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

