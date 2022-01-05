Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report earnings per share of $4.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.24 and the lowest is $4.60. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

