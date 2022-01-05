Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.60 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $41.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.10. 545,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $673.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.47. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $411.58 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.54.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

