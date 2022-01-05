Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $514.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,865. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

