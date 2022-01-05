Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,783,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

